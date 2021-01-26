Zacks: Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.68. 482,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $312.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.59 and a 200-day moving average of $277.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

