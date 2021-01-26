Zacks: Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.47. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,122,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,430,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,770. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

