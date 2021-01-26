Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,061. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,817,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.