Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.16. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,623. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $23.65.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 51,855 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

