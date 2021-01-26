Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.25.

CACI stock opened at $253.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.27 and a 200-day moving average of $226.61.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 236,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 138.1% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $4,711,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

