Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021


Analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.70). Concert Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNCE. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNCE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 149,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,577. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

