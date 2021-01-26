Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post sales of $32.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.98 million. DHI Group reported sales of $37.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $136.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.52 million to $136.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $139.09 million, with estimates ranging from $138.15 million to $140.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

