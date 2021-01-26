Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Five9 reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $112,661.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,641 shares of company stock worth $12,313,222. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $9.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.00. The company had a trading volume of 806,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,192. Five9 has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -309.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.64 and its 200 day moving average is $142.06.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.