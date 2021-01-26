Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $679.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to post $679.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.43 million and the lowest is $659.80 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $605.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $489.21 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $516.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

