Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. TC Energy posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. 1,853,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,809. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 445,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 27,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 118,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,334,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

