Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post $43.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.14 million and the lowest is $42.30 million. Transcat posted sales of $43.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $170.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.10 million to $173.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $184.23 million, with estimates ranging from $183.30 million to $185.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $769,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Transcat by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNS opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $275.84 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

