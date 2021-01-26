Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce sales of $286.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $370.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 285.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

