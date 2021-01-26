Zacks: Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.32). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 194.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

BJRI traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,860. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $994.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,222,000 after buying an additional 50,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,930,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.