Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.01). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

CYRX traded down $5.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.28. 61,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,436. Cryoport has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 62.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cryoport by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 34.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,616 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 62,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 14.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter worth $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

