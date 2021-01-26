Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.25. Luxfer also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 43,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,084. The stock has a market cap of $449.13 million, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,975,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

