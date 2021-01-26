Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

