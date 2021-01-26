Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Strategic Education posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

STRA stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.91. 203,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

In other news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

