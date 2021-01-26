Zacks: Brokerages Expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLDR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of VLDR opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $15,978,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $1,869,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

