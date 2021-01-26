Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $3.96. Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 356,807 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of £17.22 million and a PE ratio of -6.75.

Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) Company Profile (LON:ZAIM)

Zaim Credit Systems Plc operates as a microcredit company in Russia. The company provides loans of up to 30,000 Russian Roubles to individuals and companies. It operates through a network of approximately 95 sites located primarily in Moscow, as well as other urban areas of Western Russia, including St.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.