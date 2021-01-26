Zanite Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.80. 602,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 437,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20.

Zanite Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

