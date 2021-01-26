Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.30 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $24.30 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.17 or 0.00831836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.21 or 0.04309772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.