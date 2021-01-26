ZB Token (ZB) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $126.37 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00069306 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00835723 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006950 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050575 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.26 or 0.04438607 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015457 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017589 BTC.
About ZB Token
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
Buying and Selling ZB Token
ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
