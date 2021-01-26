ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 332.6% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002027 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $110,677.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 332.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00267226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00100599 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00032897 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,099,760 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.