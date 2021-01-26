Zebi Token (ZEBI) Market Capitalization Achieves $525,972.85

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $525,972.85 and approximately $1,738.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00052723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00128573 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00072213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00282281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00069547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037374 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 793,520,050 coins and its circulating supply is 496,690,382 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

