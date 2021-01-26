Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $167,737.47

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $167,737.47 and approximately $53,777.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072307 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00068415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039291 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

