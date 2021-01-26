Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Reaches $0.0633 on Major Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $911.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00544416 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000727 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00186965 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004465 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Zen Protocol Token Profile

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.