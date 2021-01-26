Zenfuse (ZEFU) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $586,502.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00069306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00835723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.26 or 0.04438607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017589 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zenfuse Token Trading

Zenfuse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

