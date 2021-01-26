ZEON One Day Volume Reaches $120,839.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. ZEON has a market cap of $7.79 million and $120,839.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.88 or 0.04299944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017484 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

