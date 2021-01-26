Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $51,473.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00266766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00100468 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00033092 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,578,162 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

