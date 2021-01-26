ZeroSwap Trading Up 27.7% This Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $2.17 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00129411 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00277216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036698 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

