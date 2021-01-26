Zilla (ZLA) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Zilla has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $146,838.38 and approximately $25,548.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

