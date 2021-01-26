Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $94,620.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A Scott Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48.

Shares of ZION traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. 1,413,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,872. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

