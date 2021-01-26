ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Up 6.1%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $49.25. 2,129,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,659,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 83,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $3,653,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,678,953 shares of company stock worth $116,516,224 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

