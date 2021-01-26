Zuflo Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,139.00 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. One Zuflo Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $69,480.25 and approximately $18,139.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00052453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072050 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00068466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.