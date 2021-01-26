Zuflo Coin (ZFL) One Day Volume Tops $18,139.00

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Zuflo Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $69,480.25 and $18,139.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00052453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072050 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00068466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.