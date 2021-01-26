ZumCoin Price Down 47.5% This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 42.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $390,596.83 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.