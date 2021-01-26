Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) Critical Contrast

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Xcorporeal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zynex and Xcorporeal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 4 0 3.00 Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex presently has a consensus price target of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 39.55%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Xcorporeal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Xcorporeal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million 14.44 $9.49 million $0.28 67.50 Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Xcorporeal.

Risk & Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcorporeal has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynex beats Xcorporeal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Xcorporeal Company Profile

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

