-$0.08 EPS Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.04). Ford Motor reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of -279.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,749,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,892,000 after buying an additional 1,317,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

