-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.21). Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.35) to ($6.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS.

CAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of CAR traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 108,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 79,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,819,118.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,178.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 294,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.