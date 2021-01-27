$0.72 EPS Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Duluth reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Duluth by 343.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duluth by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duluth during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTH stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $378.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

