$0.83 EPS Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of USPH traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $135.12.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $249,352.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $13,557,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,301,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $1,627,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.