0xcert Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $691,885.94 and $35,640.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.25 or 0.00906414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.40 or 0.04404574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017721 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.