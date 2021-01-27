-$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($1.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($4.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 60.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $846,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

