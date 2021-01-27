$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

Shares of ADI opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $162.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Analog Devices by 2,609.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 71,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 69,139 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 530,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.