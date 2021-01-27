$10.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post sales of $10.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.47 billion to $10.66 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $7.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $42.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.87 billion to $45.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,905,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.