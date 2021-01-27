120,394 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Arbor Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,431.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,204.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABR opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

