$123.00 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post sales of $123.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.50 million and the highest is $127.14 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $98.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $443.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.20 million to $447.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $680.70 million, with estimates ranging from $593.08 million to $777.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $54,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,094. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

