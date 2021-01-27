$13.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to announce sales of $13.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.63 billion and the lowest is $13.32 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $17.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $54.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.07 billion to $56.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.07 billion to $58.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,149,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 168.9% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

