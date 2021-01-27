$142.23 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to announce $142.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.86 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $177.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $601.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.62 million to $608.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $635.73 million, with estimates ranging from $603.56 million to $670.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $177.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,455,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

