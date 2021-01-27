$153.39 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report sales of $153.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.30 million. Copa reported sales of $681.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $827.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $786.01 million to $932.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

CPA stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,398 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,524,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Copa by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,186,000 after acquiring an additional 55,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 45,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Copa by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,719,000 after acquiring an additional 189,106 shares in the last quarter.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.